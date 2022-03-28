Markets
SLB

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

BNK Invest
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 39.35% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 39.85% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 54.68% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 2.13% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 74.35% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 19.81% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FCX make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Services -0.7%
Financial -0.7%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -2.6%

