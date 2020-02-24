Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 5.4% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.5% and 7.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.8% on the day, and down 14.12% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 26.09% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp, is down 21.17% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and HFC make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.0% and 9.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 3.1% in midday trading, and down 0.56% on a year-to-date basis. American Airlines Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.31% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, is down 27.06% year-to-date. AAL makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.9% Consumer Products -2.9% Healthcare -3.0% Financial -3.0% Services -3.3% Materials -3.3% Technology & Communications -3.5% Industrial -3.6% Energy -5.4%

