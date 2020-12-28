Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 33.36% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 2.76% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc , is down 7.93% year-to-date. Combined, COG and WMB make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.29% on a year-to-date basis. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is up 40.53% year-to-date, and Catalent Inc is up 83.82% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and CTLT make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.3% Healthcare +0.1% Materials +0.1% Energy -0.6%

