Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 31.31% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 53.78% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc , is down 4.03% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and WMB make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 10.70% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 63.66% year-to-date, and Universal Health Services, Inc., is down 8.84% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and UHS make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Materials -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Financial -1.0% Energy -2.5%

