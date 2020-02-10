Markets
NOV

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 10.94% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.86% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 22.15% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and XEC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.28% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc. is up 3.13% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and ABMD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Services +0.1%
Utilities +0.1%
Financial 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Materials -0.1%
Healthcare -0.4%
Energy -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOV XEC XLE ABMD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular