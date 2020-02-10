Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 10.94% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.86% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 22.15% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and XEC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.28% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc. is up 3.13% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and ABMD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.1% Utilities +0.1% Financial 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.1% Healthcare -0.4% Energy -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.