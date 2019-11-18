Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 6.10% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 21.14% year-to-date, and Noble Energy Inc is up 8.48% year-to-date. Combined, COG and NBL make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 15.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 13.62% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 42.27% year-to-date, and Mylan NV, is down 36.99% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and MYL make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Services +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial +0.1% Industrial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Healthcare -0.6% Energy -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.