Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 40.68% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 101.14% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 25.29% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FANG make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 0.12% on a year-to-date basis. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is down 20.98% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 15.64% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and ABMD make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.4% Services -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Financial -0.3% Materials -0.4% Utilities -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.2% Healthcare -1.4% Energy -2.5%

