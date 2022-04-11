Markets
OXY

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 40.68% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 101.14% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 25.29% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FANG make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 0.12% on a year-to-date basis. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is down 20.98% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 15.64% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and ABMD make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.4%
Services -0.0%
Industrial -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Materials -0.4%
Utilities -0.9%
Technology & Communications -1.2%
Healthcare -1.4%
Energy -2.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY FANG XLE IDXX ABMD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular