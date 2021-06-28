Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.5% loss. Within that group, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.3% on the day, and up 43.98% year-to-date. NOV Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.79% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 68.05% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and EOG make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 25.19% on a year-to-date basis. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.87% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp. is up 27.25% year-to-date. LNC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.0% Utilities +0.7% Healthcare -0.1% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.6% Materials -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Financial -1.2% Energy -3.5%

