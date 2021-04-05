Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.2% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.5% and 7.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 30.66% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 46.33% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 34.20% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PXD make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) and Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 18.32% on a year-to-date basis. UDR Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.74% year-to-date, and Kimco Realty Corp is up 26.52% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +1.5% Services +1.3% Materials +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.7% Financial +0.2% Energy -3.2%

