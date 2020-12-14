Markets
OXY

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.1% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.1% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.0% on the day, and down 30.86% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 50.93% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 47.30% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FANG make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 6.74% on a year-to-date basis. Huntington Bancshares Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.35% year-to-date, and Unum Group, is down 18.72% year-to-date. Combined, HBAN and UNM make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Services +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -0.7%
Financial -0.8%
Energy -3.1%

