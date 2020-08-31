Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 4.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 38.66% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is down 50.70% year-to-date, and Phillips 66, is down 44.52% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and PSX make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 17.38% on a year-to-date basis. SL Green Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 45.89% year-to-date, and Invesco Ltd, is down 39.04% year-to-date. IVZ makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Utilities 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Services -0.8%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Industrial -1.1%
Financial -1.3%
Materials -1.3%
Energy -2.2%

