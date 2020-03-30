Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 4.3% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 17.1% and 11.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 52.42% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 83.28% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 54.61% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HES make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.4% and 9.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 31.05% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is down 50.96% year-to-date, and Realty Income Corp, is down 28.99% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Healthcare +1.8% Utilities +1.5% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.4% Services -0.4% Financial -1.0% Energy -4.3%

