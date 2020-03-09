Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 26.8% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 50.5% and 49.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 19.5% on the day, and down 43.01% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 74.74% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 58.52% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 10.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 20.2% and 20.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 11.1% in midday trading, and down 26.17% on a year-to-date basis. Comerica, Inc., meanwhile, is down 50.16% year-to-date, and Regions Financial Corp , is down 38.61% year-to-date. Combined, CMA and RF make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -6.5% Services -6.9% Utilities -7.2% Technology & Communications -7.2% Consumer Products -7.6% Industrial -9.3% Materials -9.9% Financial -10.2% Energy -26.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.