Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 50.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.81% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 5.99% on a year-to-date basis. Altria Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.06% year-to-date, and Campbell Soup Co is up 18.45% year-to-date. Combined, MO and CPB make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.7% Financial +2.7% Technology & Communications +2.6% Utilities +2.5% Industrial +2.5% Materials +2.5% Healthcare +2.3% Consumer Products +1.6% Energy +1.5%

