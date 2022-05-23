In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, down about 6.1% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group down about 3.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by LGI Homes, trading lower by about 2.5% and M.D.C. Holdings, trading lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, General Contractors & Builders

