Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Drugs

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Meten Edtechx Education Group, down about 32% and shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group off about 11.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by NGM Biopharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 37.6% and Onconova Therapeutics, trading lower by about 13.8%.

