Markets
ASPU

Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Advertising Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aspen Group, off about 6.4% and shares of American Public Education off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by IZEA Worldwide, trading lower by about 7.9% and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings, trading lower by about 4.4%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Advertising Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASPU APEI IZEA GSMG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular