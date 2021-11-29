Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aspen Group, off about 6.4% and shares of American Public Education off about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by IZEA Worldwide, trading lower by about 7.9% and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings, trading lower by about 4.4%.

