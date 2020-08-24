Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Education & Training Services

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Onconova Therapeutics, off about 70.5% and shares of Odonate Therapeutics off about 34.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Boxlight, trading lower by about 10.6% and Meten EdtechX Education Group, trading lower by about 8.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.