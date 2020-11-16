Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of RAPT Therapeutics, off about 47.3% and shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals down about 38.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Armata Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 13.8% and Novavax, trading lower by about 11.6%.

