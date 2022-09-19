In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virios Therapeutics, down about 71.4% and shares of Veru down about 23.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by iBio, trading lower by about 21.5% and Inozyme Pharma, trading lower by about 18.9%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

