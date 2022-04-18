Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nektar Therapeutics, off about 34.7% and shares of TG Therapeutics off about 20% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Cardiff Oncology, trading lower by about 10.8% and Immunome, trading lower by about 10.1%.

