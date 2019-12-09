Monday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Monday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO), down about 32.2% and shares of Tivity Health (TVTY) down about 11.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Camping World Holdings (CWH), trading lower by about 3.7% and Americas Car-Mart (CRMT), trading lower by about 2.8%.

