In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, down about 5.6% and shares of Northrop Grumman off about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 9.8% and Research Frontiers, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Defense, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

