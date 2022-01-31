In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of L3harris Technologies, off about 4.3% and shares of Northrop Grumman off about 3.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Republic First Bancorp, trading lower by about 4.5% and Connectone Bancorp, trading lower by about 3.4%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Defense, Banking & Savings

