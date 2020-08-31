Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Regis, off about 19.9% and shares of Xpresspa Group down about 9.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Delek US Holdings, trading lower by about 7.8% and PBF Energy, trading lower by about 7.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.