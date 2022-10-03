Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

Markets
In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 2.0%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.7% and 0.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.8% on the day, and down 7.12% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.27% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is up 22.62% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 2.5%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 29.62% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 65.95% year-to-date, and Darden Restaurants, Inc., is down 14.78% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and DRI make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +5.6%
Materials +3.7%
Utilities +3.5%
Technology & Communications +3.1%
Industrial +3.0%
Financial +2.7%
Services +2.5%
Healthcare +2.5%
Consumer Products +2.0%

