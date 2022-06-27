Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 1.13% year-to-date. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 47.37% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 28.63% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 28.82% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.96% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc, is down 29.31% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and LYV make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.2% Utilities +0.7% Healthcare 0.0% Financial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5%

