Markets
RCL

Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 1.13% year-to-date. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 47.37% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 28.63% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 28.82% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.96% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc, is down 29.31% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and LYV make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.2%
Utilities +0.7%
Healthcare 0.0%
Financial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Materials -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Services -0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL EL IYK BBY LYV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular