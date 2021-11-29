Markets
CLX

Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 8.56% year-to-date. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is down 13.44% year-to-date, and HanesBrands Inc is up 17.94% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 20.54% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.53% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 25.86% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and WYNN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.3%
Energy +2.0%
Utilities +1.5%
Industrial +1.1%
Materials +1.0%
Healthcare +0.9%
Financial +0.9%
Services +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX HBI IYK BBY WYNN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular