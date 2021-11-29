Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 8.56% year-to-date. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is down 13.44% year-to-date, and HanesBrands Inc is up 17.94% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 20.54% on a year-to-date basis. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.53% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 25.86% year-to-date. Combined, BBY and WYNN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.3% Energy +2.0% Utilities +1.5% Industrial +1.1% Materials +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Financial +0.9% Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6%

