Monday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Monday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Turning Point Brands, down about 3% and shares of 22nd Century Group off about 2.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are shipping shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Star Bulk Carriers, trading lower by about 2.4% and Zim Integrated Shipping Services, trading lower by about 2.2%.

