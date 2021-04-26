Monday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Monday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, down about 7.6% and shares of Vector Group down about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Albertsons Companies, trading lower by about 5.7% and Sprouts Farmers Market, trading lower by about 4.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.