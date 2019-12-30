Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Railroads

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Wave Life Sciences (WVE), off about 49% and shares of Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) off about 13% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are railroads shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Greenbrier Companies (GBX), trading lower by about 2% and Guangshen Railway Company (GSH), trading lower by about 1.8%.

