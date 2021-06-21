Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Aptevo Therapeutics, off about 16.9% and shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals down about 14.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Spruce Biosciences, trading lower by about 10% and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings trading lower by about 8.8%.

