PRAX

Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, down about 74.2% and shares of Humacyte off about 24.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Endo International, trading lower by about 20.9% and Compass Therapeutics, trading lower by about 18.7%.

