Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tracon Pharmaceuticals, off about 19.1% and shares of Pluristem Therapeutics off about 16% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Bridgebio Pharma, trading lower by about 70.6% and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 15.9%.

