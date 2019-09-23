Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Diagnostics

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA), off about 23.6% and shares of Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) down about 11.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO), trading lower by about 5.6% and Catasys (CATS), trading lower by about 4.2%.

