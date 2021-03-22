Monday Sector Laggards: Banking & Savings, Airlines

In trading on Monday, banking & savings shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Coastal Financial, off about 7.9% and shares of Business First Bancshares off about 7.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Jetblue Airways, trading lower by about 6.9% and Copa Holdings, trading lower by about 4.8%.

