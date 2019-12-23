Monday Sector Laggards: Auto Dealerships, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Monday, auto dealerships shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, off about 7% and shares of Lithia Motors off about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by LGI Homes, trading lower by about 2.7% and Taylor Morrison Home, trading lower by about 2.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.