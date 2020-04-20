Monday Sector Laggards: Asset Management, REITs

In trading on Monday, asset management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ATIF Holdings, off about 14.6% and shares of Manning & Napier off about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are reits shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Invesco Mortgage Capital, trading lower by about 18.7% and Seritage Growth Properties, trading lower by about 10.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.