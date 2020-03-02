Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lands End, off about 7.8% and shares of Express down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are sporting goods & activities shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Drive Shack, trading lower by about 4.5% and Seaworld Entertainment, trading lower by about 3.8%.

