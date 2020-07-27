Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Genesco, down about 9.2% and shares of Childrens Place down about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Caesars Entertainment, trading lower by about 10.7% and Dave & Busters Entertainment, trading lower by about 8.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.