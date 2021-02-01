Markets
EXPR

Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Express, off about 20.9% and shares of Chicos Fas down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 16.6% and Conns, trading lower by about 3.9%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPR CHS GME CONN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular