Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Express, off about 20.9% and shares of Chicos Fas down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 16.6% and Conns, trading lower by about 3.9%.

