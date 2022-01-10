Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Citi Trends, off about 15.7% and shares of Boot Barn Holdings down about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 12% and Weber, trading lower by about 5.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.