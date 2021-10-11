Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Department Stores

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Designer Brands, down about 5.4% and shares of The Gap off about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Tuesday Morning, trading lower by about 7.5% and Party City Holdco, trading lower by about 3%.

