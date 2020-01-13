Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Department Stores

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Stage Stores (SSI), down about 57.5% and shares of RTW Retailwinds (RTW) off about 25% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by J.C. Penney (JCP), trading lower by about 17.4% and Five Below (FIVE), trading lower by about 14.3%.

