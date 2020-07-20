Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lands' End, off about 11.2% and shares of Designer Brands down about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading lower by about 6.7% and Emerald Holding, trading lower by about 5.5%.

