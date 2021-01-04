Monday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Monday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Mesa Air Group, down about 8.5% and shares of Air T off about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, trading lower by about 10.1% and Rci Hospitality Holdings, trading lower by about 9%.

