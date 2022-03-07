Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Restaurants & Eateries

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Monday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, down about 10.7% and shares of Allegiant Travel down about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Bloomin' Brands, trading lower by about 10.1% and BJ's Restaurants, trading lower by about 10%.

