Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of S&W Seed (SANW), down about 6.1% and shares of Jefferies Group (JEF) down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are waste management shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI), trading lower by about 7% and Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED), trading lower by about 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.