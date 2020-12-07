Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Restaurants & Eateries

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sundial Growers, down about 13.3% and shares of CVR Partners off about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are restaurants & eateries shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Yatra Online, trading lower by about 10.3% and Century Casinos, trading lower by about 5.9%.

