Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of CVR Partners (UAN), off about 9.1% and shares of Sundial Growers (SNDL) off about 8.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), trading lower by about 10% and Range Resources Corporation (RRC), trading lower by about 9.9%.

